Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville tomorrow. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville's evening forecast: It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . Tomorrow's forecasted l…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Martinsville residents sho…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's to…
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It s…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. The area will …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Monday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees to…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . A -degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Partly cl…