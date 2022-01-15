This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Martinsville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 1:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
