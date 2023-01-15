 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Martinsville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert