Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A mix of wintry precipitation in the evening. Then some clearing late. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Martinsville tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Martinsville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
