This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Martinsville
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
