 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert