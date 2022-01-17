 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 19F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert