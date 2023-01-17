 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

