Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.