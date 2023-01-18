For the drive home in Martinsville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
