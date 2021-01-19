 Skip to main content
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

