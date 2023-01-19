Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.