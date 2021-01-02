 Skip to main content
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

