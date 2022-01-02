This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Rain likely. Snow may mix in. Low around 35F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
