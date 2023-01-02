This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Martinsville
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
