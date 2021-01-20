This evening in Martinsville: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
