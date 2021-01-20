 Skip to main content
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

