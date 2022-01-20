 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 21F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . A 14-degree low is forecasted. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert