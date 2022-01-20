Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 21F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . A 14-degree low is forecasted. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
Snow started falling over Danville early Sunday morning quickly coating mostly deserted roadways with a layer of light powder.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 29-degree low is for…
It will be a cold day in Martinsville, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted l…
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A mix of wintry precipitation in the evening. Then some clearing late. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to…
This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barel…
This evening in Martinsville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Martinsville people should be prepared for te…
Martinsville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forec…