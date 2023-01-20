 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

