Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

