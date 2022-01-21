Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Martinsville Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
