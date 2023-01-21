Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, Martinsville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.