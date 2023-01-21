Martinsville's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, Martinsville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Martinsville
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
