Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mostly clear. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

