This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Martinsville
