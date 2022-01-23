 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

