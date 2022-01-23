Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
