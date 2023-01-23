 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

