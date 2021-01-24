 Skip to main content
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Mostly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

