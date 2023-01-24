Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Martinsville
