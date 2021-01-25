This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Rain. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
