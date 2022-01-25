Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Martinsville tomorrow. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
