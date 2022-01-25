Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Martinsville tomorrow. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.