 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Martinsville tomorrow. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert