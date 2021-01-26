Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mostly clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.