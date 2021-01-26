This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mostly clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Martinsville: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Ma…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Rain. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are exp…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Mostly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martins…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 …
Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Martinsville residents sho…
Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowe…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies…
This evening in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsv…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville…