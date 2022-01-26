Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.