This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Martinsville tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville