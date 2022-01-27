Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
