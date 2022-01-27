 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

