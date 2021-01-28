Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.