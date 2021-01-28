Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville