Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 21F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

