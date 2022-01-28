Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 21F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
