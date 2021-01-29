Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.