 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert