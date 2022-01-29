This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
