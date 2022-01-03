Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.