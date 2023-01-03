For the drive home in Martinsville: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Martinsville
