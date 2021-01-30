Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Sunday, Martinsville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.