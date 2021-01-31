 Skip to main content
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Cloudy with light freezing rain expected. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

