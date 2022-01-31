 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

