This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
