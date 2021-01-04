For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
