Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.