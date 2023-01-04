Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Martinsville
