 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert