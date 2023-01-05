 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mainly clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

