Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville tomorrow. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Per…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of pre…
Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll s…
- Updated
2020’s weather across Virginia was a story of persistent — at times relentless — trends pushing us toward the top of the records for warmth an…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Martinsville residents s…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
This evening in Martinsville: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall …
Martinsville's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Martinsville residents shoul…