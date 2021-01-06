Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville tomorrow. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.