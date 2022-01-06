Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Rain and snow in the evening becoming partly cloudy late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Friday, Martinsville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.