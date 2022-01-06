Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Rain and snow in the evening becoming partly cloudy late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Friday, Martinsville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia; Sen. Tim Kaine was among those stranded for more than 19 hours
RICHMOND — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
