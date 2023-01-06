 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.

